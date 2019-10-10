Skip to content
Fallen officer’s first patrol motorcycle back “home” in San Angelo
October 15, 2019 LIDAR Traffic Enforcement Operation
BPD: Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney still missing; $25K reward offered
10/16/19 Jail Log
KLST AM forecast: Wednesday, October the 16th
Our Water Wednesday
Sgt. Kennedy's First Patrol Bike Back Home
Wed 10.15 AM forecast
Central right in the mix in District 3-6A
HIGHLIGHTS: TLCA beats Grape Creek in straight sets
KSAN Storm Team Daily Forecast Update - Tuesday October 15, 2019
National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day
KLST PM Forecast: Tuesday, October 15th, 2019
1st Annual Accounting Ethics Symposium at Angelo State
Jeremy Dace Perez sentenced
Tues 10.14 AM forecast
KSAN Storm Team daily weather update
Jeff Girsch talks on week ahead
Central ready for playoffs
Belles' Travis McCorkle: 'They need to be better'
Lake View Tennis set for Bi-District
KLST PM Forecast: Monday, October 14th, 2019
Sagecrest resident celebrates 100th birthday
4TH ANNUAL DAY OF SERVICE
KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Tuesday October 15, 2019
Photo goes viral after UPS worker honors wife’s request to hide packages
Law Enforcement Appreciation Open House
Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day; for babies we lost too soon
Lauren Daigle leads the 50th GMA Dove Awards
KLST PM Forecast: Tuesday, October 15th, 2019
Inaugural accounting ethics symposium at Angelo State University
Greenville woman to help homeless with $250,000 lottery prize
Federal judge blocks immigration rule
2 questioned in Birmingham 3-year-old’s abduction facing unrelated charges
Fallen officer’s first patrol motorcycle back “home” in San Angelo
Law Enforcement Appreciation Open House
Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day; for babies we lost too soon
Inaugural accounting ethics symposium at Angelo State University
Jeremy Dace Perez enters guilty plea to murder charge, sentenced to 40 years in prison
Central in the mix for District 3-6A title
HIGHLIGHTS: TLCA beats Grape Creek in straight sets
Rams football ranked back in top 25
Central tennis ready to shine in playoffs
Belles’ Travis McCorkle: ‘They need to be better’
10/16/19 Jail Log
10/15/19 Jail Log
10/14/19 Jail Log
10/11/19 Jail Log
10/10/19 Jail Log
October 15, 2019 LIDAR Traffic Enforcement Operation
Family raising awareness after sex-trafficked Texas teen dies by suicide
Prop 4 would make it harder for Texas to implement personal income tax
Photo goes viral after UPS worker honors wife’s request to hide packages
Southwest Airlines doing away with senior discount
It is official: Bra chain for breast cancer awareness breaks Guinness world record
Iowa man finds 5 inches of animal blood flooding basement
Walker adds 58 penalty shots at Senior LPGA for new rule
Man charged after roommate attack, believed he was a vampire
Deputies: Naked man wreaked havoc on business, then showered
It is official: Bra chain for breast cancer awareness breaks Guinness world record
Family raising awareness after sex-trafficked Texas teen dies by suicide
US resumes assistance to El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras
Doctor sounds off on Impossible Burgers: ‘They’re not healthy’
A 7-year-old was caught vaping at a Wisconsin school
2 questioned in Birmingham 3-year-old’s abduction facing unrelated charges
Fallen officer’s first patrol motorcycle back “home” in San Angelo
Local Restaurant Closing after almost 12 Years
Newborn girl rescued after being found buried alive in Indian cemetery
Law Enforcement Appreciation Open House
Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.