KSAN Storm Team Daily Forecast Update - Wednesday December 27, 2017

San Angelo, Tx - FROM YOUR KSAN STORM TEAM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST JOSH JOHNS

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 55. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Calm wind.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Light south wind becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 38. South southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. East wind around 5 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 50. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

A slight chance of snow and freezing rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

New Year's Day

Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. South wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

