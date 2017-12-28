KSAN Storm Team Daily Forecast Update - Wednesday December 27, 2017
San Angelo, Tx - ----- FROM YOUR KSAN STORM TEAM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST JOSH JOHNS ------
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 55. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Calm wind.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Light south wind becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 38. South southwest wind around 5 mph.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. East wind around 5 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 50. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
A slight chance of snow and freezing rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
New Year's Day
Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Northeast wind around 10 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. South wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. South wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Make it a great Wednesday!
