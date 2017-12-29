KSAN Storm Team Daily Forecast Update - Thursday December 28, 2017

San Angelo, Tx - ---- FROM YOUR KSAN STORM TEAM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST JOSH JOHNS -----

Tonight

Patchy drizzle and fog. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming south after midnight.

Friday

Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 57. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 39. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 54. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. East northeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 38. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. North northeast wind around 10 mph.

New Year's Day

Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 27. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. North northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 24. North wind around 5 mph becoming west southwest after midnight.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 47. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 24. East northeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 49. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Make it a great Friday!