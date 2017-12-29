KSAN Storm Team Daily Forecast Update - Thursday December 28, 2017
San Angelo, Tx - ---- FROM YOUR KSAN STORM TEAM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST JOSH JOHNS -----
Tonight
Patchy drizzle and fog. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming south after midnight.
Friday
Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 57. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 39. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 54. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. East northeast wind around 5 mph.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 38. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. North northeast wind around 10 mph.
New Year's Day
Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 27. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. East wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. North northeast wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 24. North wind around 5 mph becoming west southwest after midnight.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 47. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 24. East northeast wind around 5 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 49. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Make it a great Friday!
