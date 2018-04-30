KSAN Storm Team Daily Forecast Update - Sunday April, 29 2018
KSAN Storm Team Daily Forecast Update - Sunday April, 29 2018
SAN ANGELO, TX - As we head into tomorrow the chance for thunderstorm will come into the picture and lasting throughout the week. Due to the Gulf moisture coming into the Concho Valley, a dryline will situate itself throughout western Texas and move throughout the week. We can see storms flare up east of the dryline. Temperatures will be warm this week ranging from the mid 80s to low 90s. Im concerned with the weather set up for Wednesday and Thursday. We will see temperatures possibly reaching the 90 degree mark. Warm temperatures will be a factor in thunderstorms becoming severe. Rain chances will last Friday into Saturday with occasional showers in the forecast. Make sure to tune into KSAN News during the week for weather updates from chief meteorologist Josh Johns.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Monday Night
Low around 65. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. High near 89. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
Tuesday Night
Low around 68. South wind around 15 mph.
Wednesday
A 20% chance of severe thunderstorms. High near 92. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday Night
Low around 68. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday
A 20% chance of severe thunderstorms during the morning hours.High near 89. West southwest wind around 10 mph.
Thursday Night
Low around 65. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming south after midnight.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of rain showers.High near 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Low around 59. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday
A 20% chance of isolated showers. High near 83. East wind around 5 mph.
Saturday Night
Low around 58. South southeast wind around 5 mph.
Sunday
Partly cloudy with a high near 80. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
