KSAN Storm Team Daily Forecast Update - Saturday April 28, 2018
SAN ANGELO, TX - Another warm and calm day is in store for us as we head into Sunday. However, rain and thunderstorm chances will start to come into the picture as we start the work week into Monday. Isolated thunderstorms will come through the Concho Valley starting on Monday with temperatures staying warm throughout the week. Temperatures will top out at 90 degrees mid-week with lows staying in the upper 60s to low 70s. The potential for severe thunderstorms will increase as we get into Wednesday and Thursday.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. South southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. South southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 15 to 20 mph.
Tuesday
20% chance of an isolated thunderstorm with a high near 90. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday
30% chance of an isolated storm with a high near 92. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph.
Wednesday Night
30% chance of isolated storms with a low around 66. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high near 90. West southwest wind around 10 mph.
Thursday Night
Low around 59. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
