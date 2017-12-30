KSAN Storm Team Daily Forecast Update - Friday December 29, 2017
KSAN Storm Team Daily Forecast Update - Friday December 29, 2017
San Angelo, Tx - ----- FROM YOUR KSAN STORM TEAM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST JOSH JOHNS -----
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 49. West wind around 5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming cloudy, with a low around 33. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
Sunday
Patchy flurries and freezing drizzle before noon, then patchy freezing drizzle. Cloudy, with a high near 33. Wind chill values between 16 and 26. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. North northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
New Year's Day
Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 26. North northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 29. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 20. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 48. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. North wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 29. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 50. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.
Make it a great Satuday!
