KSAN Storm Team Daily Forecast Update - Friday December 29, 2017

San Angelo, Tx - ----- FROM YOUR KSAN STORM TEAM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST JOSH JOHNS -----

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 49. West wind around 5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming cloudy, with a low around 33. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Sunday

Patchy flurries and freezing drizzle before noon, then patchy freezing drizzle. Cloudy, with a high near 33. Wind chill values between 16 and 26. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. North northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

New Year's Day

Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 26. North northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 29. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 20. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 48. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. North wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 29. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 50. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.

Make it a great Satuday!