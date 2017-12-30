KLST PM Weather - Friday 12/29/2017

By: Dan Smith

Posted: Dec 29, 2017 06:52 PM CST

Updated: Dec 29, 2017 06:52 PM CST

A cold front will keep temperatures falling through both tomorrow and Sunday, with a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow possible just in time for New Year's celebrations. Please drive safe!

