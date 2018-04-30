Season Pass - Season 3, Episode 34 04/29/18
San Angelo, TX - Here we are: the final weekend of the regular season for Angelo St. softball. And entering it, the Belles had a chance to take home a conference title. See if they could get it done at home against Cameron. Then, we head to Odessa to see if the Rams could ground the Falcons for a second time this season. We'll check in with some high school sports and then reveal our player of the week.
