Rams notch win No. 10 of the season 12/28/17
San Angelo, TX - Angelo St. turned up the pressure on the defensive end against McMurry, as the Rams limited the War Hawks to 26 percent shooting from the field. Brandon Williams didn't miss a single shot going 8/8 for 16 points.
Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
