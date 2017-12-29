Rams notch win No. 10 of the season 12/28/17

By: Andrew Nepsund

Posted: Dec 28, 2017 11:06 PM CST

Updated: Dec 28, 2017 11:06 PM CST

San Angelo, TX - Angelo St. turned up the pressure on the defensive end against McMurry, as the Rams limited the War Hawks to 26 percent shooting from the field. Brandon Williams didn't miss a single shot going 8/8 for 16 points.

