Angelo St. softball beats Cameron, clinches 2nd straight LSC regular season title 04/28/18
San Angelo, TX - On a day when six seniors were honored, the Belles were able to win the Lone Star Conference for a 2nd straight year. With the 7-1 win, the Belles get to host the upcoming Lone Star Conference Tournament. The tourney will feature the top 6 teams from the LSC.
