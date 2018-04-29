Local Sports

Angelo St. softball beats Cameron, clinches 2nd straight LSC regular season title 04/28/18

By: Andrew Nepsund

Posted: Apr 28, 2018 10:58 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 28, 2018 10:58 PM CDT

San Angelo, TX - On a day when six seniors were honored, the Belles were able to win the Lone Star Conference for a 2nd straight year. With the 7-1 win, the Belles get to host the upcoming Lone Star Conference Tournament. The tourney will feature the top 6 teams from the LSC.

