San Angelo, TX - The World Health Organization is listing a different type of mental disorder on its database heading into the new year.

"Gaming Disorder" is listed in the 11th revision of the International Classification of Disease, or ICD-11, as a disorder due to addictive behavior.

"Sometimes you get those gamers where it's a whole different life for them," adds Matt Lucero, a gamer and co-owner of Retro Gaming and Collectibles.

Experts say whether someone actually suffers from a Gaming Disorder or not could be seen over the course of a year.

In the ICD-11, the description of what makes a gaming disorder a form of addictive behavior is similar to what's listed for a gambling addiction.

Martin Lucero has a simple solution, saying parents should enforce some form of limitations to video game time for their kids.

"If you allow people to do anything in excess, it's not going to end well," Martin says.

Martin and brother Matt grew up on video games.

They say there's value in gaming, with online gaming providing a social aspect, while also being a distraction from the complexities of life.

The Lucero brothers agree all forms of activities which are done in excess can be a form of disorder--such as excessive cleaning, exercising and so on.

However there's something about being able to play a character in a video game, such as Goldeneye, The Legend of Zelda or Super Mario Bros.

"Getting into these characters and escaping into that world for just a little bit is nice," adds Matt. "At least until you hit the reset button."

Martin believes online gaming, where there isn't necessarily a reset button and can lead to gaming times which can end up unlimited, are different than old school gaming he grew up on.

"Back then you can hit a reset button or you can hit the power button and start over again."

For more information on Gaming Disorders and other information in the ICD-11, click here!