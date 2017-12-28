U.S. Senate candidate stops by San Angelo for town hall meeting

SAN ANGELO, Tx - Traveling across west Texas is U.S. Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke and this week he stopped by San Angelo for a town hall meeting.

The El Paso native made his second trip after visiting in August.

Folks gathered at the Stephens Central Library to ask questions with O'Rourke focusing on a number of topics including healthcare, employment and issues around the globe.

He faces two other democratic hopefuls in the March primary in a race to unseat incumbent U.S. Senator Ted Cruz in the November 2018 election.

"Before we are democrats or republicans or independents, we are Texans and we are Americans and I think that's what your seeing here. Every community is important, every person is important and I'm here in San Angelo to listen to the people I want to serve and represent," said O'Rourke.

O'Rourke will be in Big Spring for another town hall Thursday.