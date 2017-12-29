San Angelo natives return for Christmastide performance

SAN ANGELO, TX - San Angelo natives and SAISD graduates Joshua Thomas Diaz, Marco Antonio Melendez, and Adam Torres are returning to San Angelo from throughout the nation to perform the 7th annual Music for Christmastide.

The performance will feature works such as O Holy Night, Mary Did You Know, Josh Groban's You Raise Me Up, and Andria Bocelli's The Prayer. All are welcome to share in this holiday spectacular. Admission is free and love offerings are accepted.

"This is a concert that we look forward to performing each and every year" says Melendez. "We began this annual tradition seven years ago and are both honored and thrilled by the amount of people that attend the performance each year. The three of us received much of our foundational musical training right here in town. We all call San Angelo home and this is just our little way of giving back to the city that continues to give us so much!"

Joshua Thomas Diaz is currently a doctoral student at the University of Minnesota. He is also a graduate of the Peabody Conservatory of Music and the University of Notre Dame. Diaz has performed a soloist with the San Angelo Symphony Orchestra and has been a featured soloist and recitalist throughout the nation.

Currently in his sixth season as artistic director of Milwaukee Children's Choir, Marco Antonio Melendez has performed throughout the nation as a choral conductor, clinician, soloist, and church musician. He is a graduate of Westminster Choir College and Holy Names University. In June 2019, he will make a major concert conducting debut in New York's City's Carnegie Hall.

Adam A Torres is the Assistant Conductor of the Fort Collins Symphony Orchestra, Acting Principal Keyboard with Cheyenne Symphony, and Assistant Professor of Music at Colorado State University. Torres has also been a featured musician with the San Angelo Symphony Orchestra and is in high demand as an orchestra conductor and pianist throughout the nation.

IF YOU GO:

7th annual Music for Christmastide

Emmanuel Episcopal Church

3 S Randolph St, San Angelo

Thursday, December 28

7:00 PM.

For more information: 609-240-6521