Angelo MRI, an independent, locally owned and operated Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) facility, is located at 4114 South Jackson St. to provide affordable, timely scans.

Part-owner Clint Reichenau emphasizes that patients have the right to choose their MRI provider. "Patients have the freedom to decide where to have their MRI," he said. "It's 100% their choice. Patients have the right to tell their doctor that they want to go to Angelo MRI to save money and time."

The facility offers scans at an affordable price: $595 for scans that do not require contrast and $899 for scans that do require contrast. "Our patients will save up to 75% compared to area costs savings of literally hundreds, or even thousands of dollars," said Reichenau. "Many factors contribute to this, not the least of which is that we don't have the overhead costs that major medical centers do."

According to Reichenau, Angelo MRI strives to provide same-or next-day service. "Currently, patients in this area wait several days and sometimes up to two weeks to be seen," he said. "Our goal is to provide prompt service with fast, accurate results delivered directly to physicians within two to 24 hours."

Angelo MRI has teamed up with Blue Star Radiology, the official radiologists of the Dallas Cowboys, who will interpret the scans and work with local physicians for a confident diagnosis.

Angelo MRI will install the state-of-the-art Siemens 1.5 MAGNETOM Espree system with Tim™, Open system. It will be as powerful as the strongest magnet in San Angelo and stronger than the system at MDI of Abilene, a similar facility.

"Our open system allows patients of all sizes to have a comfortable exam," Reichenau said.

The Certified, Registered Technologist for Angelo MRI is Rudy De La Cruz, previously with Shannon Medical Center for 27 years.

IF YOU GO:

Angelo MRI

4114 South Jackson Street

San Angelo TX 76903

325-703-6741

Fax 325-703-6742

info@angelomri.com

www.angelomri.com

