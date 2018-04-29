Local News

National Superhero Day with our Local Superheros

Superhero Day at HEB

By: Erin Bailey

Posted: Apr 28, 2018 10:47 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 28, 2018 10:47 PM CDT

SAN ANGELO, TX - National Superhero Day at HEB offered children the chance to meet our local superheros. The San Angelo Fire Department, AirMed1, and the San Angelo Police department were all on site to talk with the kids. The children also got to sit in the fire truck and police car! 

