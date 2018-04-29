National Superhero Day with our Local Superheros
Superhero Day at HEB
SAN ANGELO, TX - National Superhero Day at HEB offered children the chance to meet our local superheros. The San Angelo Fire Department, AirMed1, and the San Angelo Police department were all on site to talk with the kids. The children also got to sit in the fire truck and police car!
