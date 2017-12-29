Meals for the Elderly receives $7,500 grant

SAN ANGELO, TX - Source: Press Release

Meals For The Elderly recently received a very generous grant from the Harry A. & Cleo S. Kollmyer Memorial Foundation.

Charlyn Ocker, President & CEO of Meals For The Elderly in San Angelo, announced today the receipt of a $7,500.00 grant from the Harry A. & Cleo S. Kollmyer Memorial Foundation.

This grant will allow Meals For The Elderly to prepare more than 2,100 meals for the homebound elderly of Tom Green County and Miles, TX.

This grant continues the Kollmyer Foundation’s legacy of support for the Meals For The Elderly program. As Meals For The Elderly is not a government or United Way agency, donations, fundraisers, and grants like this one allow this vital community service to seniors to continue in the Tom Green County and Miles, TX.

The Harry A. and Cleo S. Kollmyer Memorial Foundation was established in 1992 to provide financial support to Meals For The Elderly.