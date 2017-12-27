Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN ANGELO, TX - UPDATE:

11:19 a.m.

Multiple crashes on the Loop, crash sends Pecan Creek VFD man to hospital with minor injuries, fatality rollover. These stories and more on the 12, 5, 6 and 10 reports.

*************************************

WEATHER DELAY: TOM GREEN COUNTY OFFICES WILL OPEN AT 10:00 AM TODAY

*************************************

Freezing precipitation has coated some overpasses across the Concho Valley and San Angelo, causing vehicle crashes to be reported on Houston Harte Expressway and Loop 306, as well as multiple incidents across the area.

UPDATE: At 7:13AM TGS Sheriff's Office indicated the road had been cleared and open to traffic. At 6:45 a.m. scanner traffic indicated a truck had spun out over an overpass near Christoval causing 277 traffic to be halted.

Multiple traffic incidents as indicated by the morning's scanner traffic have kept responders busy.

SAPD and Tom Green County Sheriff's office advise to stay off the roads if possible and give crash areas a wide berth as reponders answer the calls for help.

For more weather information, please visit conchovalleyhomepage.com/weather.

For an update on traffic road conditions, please visit http://conditions.drivetexas.org/current or call 800-452-9292.