Icy San Angelo Roads Cause Multiple Car Crashes

SAN ANGELO, TX - Officers around the area responded to more than a dozen collisions Wednesday morning.

Tom green county offices had delayed openings on December 27 because of the icy conditions.

Texas Department of Transportation were out for several hours sanding bridges and overpasses.

One of the accidents involved a man in a pickup truck who rolled off the road down an embankment after driving over a bridge.

State troopers say the driver was traveling east on highway 87 crossing the bridge at loop 306 when he lost control. The black pickup slid off the roadway and rolled down the hill.

Paramedics took the man who was wearing his seatbelt to Shannon Medical Center for treatment.

Officers issued a citation for unsafe speed.

Three people were also, riding in a red pickup truck pulling a utility trailer Wednesday morning when the driver lost control on the loop on the east side of San Angelo.

State troopers say the man was crossing the FM 388 bridge when he lost control and rolled off the roadway. The pickup came to rest on it's side.

Officers say no-one was injured and cited the driver for unsafe speed.