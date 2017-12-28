Fatal Car Crash on an Icy Loop 306

By: Kimber Collins

Posted: Dec 27, 2017 06:55 PM CST

Updated: Dec 27, 2017 06:55 PM CST

SAN ANGELO, TX - Police say icy road conditions were a factor in the deadly vehicle crash ednesday December 27 on a loop 306 ramp.

The section of loop 306 ramp where the crash occurred is just north of Pulliam street in northeast San Angelo.

Police say a 52-year-old man was driving a ford explorer when he most likely skidded on ice, lost control, and rolled over several times. The vehicle came to rest upside down.

A justice of the peace pronounced Felix Hernandez of Michigan deceased and paramedics took a woman in the vehicle to Shannon Medical Center for treatment.

