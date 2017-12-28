Fatal Car Crash on an Icy Loop 306
SAN ANGELO, TX - Police say icy road conditions were a factor in the deadly vehicle crash ednesday December 27 on a loop 306 ramp.
The section of loop 306 ramp where the crash occurred is just north of Pulliam street in northeast San Angelo.
Police say a 52-year-old man was driving a ford explorer when he most likely skidded on ice, lost control, and rolled over several times. The vehicle came to rest upside down.
A justice of the peace pronounced Felix Hernandez of Michigan deceased and paramedics took a woman in the vehicle to Shannon Medical Center for treatment.
More Stories
-
An Italy native has been in Texas for about 5 years, however he lived…
-
-
Traveling across west Texas is U.S. Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke…
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-