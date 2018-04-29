Brisket Fundraiser Benefits Clemens Family After Tragic Loss

San Angelo, TX - Some in the community are coming together to raise money after a tragic loss earlier this month.

On April 7th, three out of the seven members of a San Angelo family were killed in fatal collision outside of Sterling City.

Jim and Karisa Clemens and their two-month-old child passed away, leaving behind four children.

The employees of Liberty Tax where Jim was a manager at held a brisket fundraiser on South Oakes Saturday afternoon to help the family with any needed expenses.

Jennifer Jackson, an employee at Liberty Tax says that they have been trying to raise money since they day they found out about the accident.



"Everybody that I have dealt with and associated with from that day until today has just been awesome. They have donated, they have showed support, they have called me to let me know that they're praying for them," says Jackson.

She says the children are still recovering from the accident but are making progress.

If you'd like to make a contribution you can also visit the Clemens Strong Facebook page.