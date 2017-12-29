Angelo Automotive owner helping Italy native bounce back from homelessness

San Angelo, TX - An Italy native has been in Texas for about 5 years, however he lived out of a tent in Midland for a while before he was offered a job in San Angelo.

Joseph Figliola's wife died 7 years ago of cancer, leaving the 58 year old alone and eventually unable to afford his home after having spent much of his finances paying hospital bills.

"Sometimes I think about her," Figliola says while taking a break from working on a truck. "You can't put yourself down, though. You have to start all over again. It's not easy but you have to take it one day at a time."

And he tried to do so, pitching a tent in different cities before ending up in Midland.

He was drinking coffee a few weeks ago outside a convenience store when a man approached him.

Figliola describes the ordeal--saying they started chatting about work and what Figliola's work experience extended to.

"I told him I was a mechanic, so he asked if I wanted a job," Figliola adds. After that, the man said he would see what he could do after making a phone call.

"He mentioned San Angelo," says Figliola. "And I said 'San Angelo? I've never heard anything about it' but I told him I'd take the job."

Which leads us to the help--Angelo Automotive owner, Phillip Weaver.

Weaver heard about Figliola's experience as an auto mechanic and decided to give him a chance.

"I was kinda hesitant at first," Weaver says. "But everybody needs a helping hand every now and then."

Weaver wasn't the only one who was reluctant about the situation.

"I thought they were joking," Figliola says. "I thought I'd go to San Angelo and they'd tell me the job didn't work out. Then I'd be stuck."

That was a few weeks ago. Weaver says now he picks up Figliola from a hotel room every morning for work ("He never complains about anything. He's here to work.") and some of the clothes Figliola wears were donated with the help of Weaver and others.

Angelo Automotive employees are helping Figliola bounce back not only in the work force, buta lso in finding an apartment.

"This guy here...he just needed a helping hand," Weaver says, explaining his thinking behind hiring Figliola in the first place. "He needed a hand up, not a hand out."

Figliola believes there was some divine intervention at play which helped him get off the streets.

"I asked God two days before the man showed up outside that store in Midland," he explains. "I told him I was tired of living in a tent and I wanted a steady job, an apartment and maybe start all over again."

Figliola is happy and says he hopes to continue working well into the new year.

Having found hope in a mechanic shop.