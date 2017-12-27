Beef stew sold at H-E-B recalled for plastic and metal contamination

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RECALL - More than 4,700 pounds of beef stew sold at Texas H-E-B stores are being recalled due to plastic and metal contamination.



The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service identified the affected product from JBS USA Food Company. The boneless beef stew items were produced on Dec. 13.



The recalled items include:

Cases containing six 5-lb. bulk cryovac plastic bags containing fresh beef stew meat intended for HEB grocery store retailer re-package. The affected case code is 69404.



Re-packaged various weight beef stew meat trays that also contain separately wrapped vegetables. The meat trays are marked with establishment 7231 on the side of the tray.



Re-packaged various weight beef stew labeled as HEB brand: Beef Stew Meat Tenderized RP, Beef Stew Meat RP, Beef Stew Meat VP, Beef Stew Meat-CR VP, Beef Stew Meat Tenderized VP, Beef Stew Meat CP, and Beef Stew Kit.





The recalled items bear establish number "EST. 3D" next to the USDA mark of inspection or Est. 7231 on the side of the tray.



There have been no confirmed reports of anyone having adverse reactions due to consumption.



You can view more information on the recall on the USDA's website.