WTRC Telethon 2018, Concho Valley Live (December 28, 2017)
WTRC Telethon 2018, Concho Valley Live
San Angelo, Tx - Justin DeLoach from West Texas Rehab Center tells us about their annual Telethon event, the fun music line-up and how to get involved.
More Stories
-
In the fifteenth Moment of Science segment, you can learn all about…
-
Tim Condon from the Angry Cactus tells us about his second annual…
-
Robin Fuchs from Concho Valley AMBUCS tells us about their next…
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-