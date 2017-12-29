WTRC Telethon 2018, Concho Valley Live (December 28, 2017)

WTRC Telethon 2018, Concho Valley Live

By: Ashley Cunha

Posted: Dec 28, 2017 06:04 PM CST

Updated: Dec 28, 2017 06:04 PM CST

San Angelo, Tx - Justin DeLoach from West Texas Rehab Center tells us about their annual Telethon event, the fun music line-up and how to get involved.

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected