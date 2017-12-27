Cassie's Place Adoptions, Concho Valley Live (December 27, 2017)

Cassie's Place Adoptions, Concho Valley Live

By: Ashley Cunha

Posted: Dec 27, 2017 05:53 PM CST

Updated: Dec 27, 2017 05:53 PM CST

San Angelo, Tx - We hear from a Cassie's Place staff member about some of their adoptable pets, including Katie and her puppies!

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected