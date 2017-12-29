Angry Cactus NYE Party, Concho Valley Live (December 28, 2017)

Angry Cactus NYE Party, Concho Valley Live

By: Ashley Cunha

Posted: Dec 28, 2017 06:07 PM CST

Updated: Dec 28, 2017 06:07 PM CST

San Angelo, Tx - Tim Condon from the Angry Cactus tells us about his second annual Chef's New Years Eve Party, featuring live music along with a 5-course meal.

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


