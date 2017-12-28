7th Annual Music for Christmastide, Concho Valley Live (December 27, 2017)
7th Annual Music for Christmastide, Concho Valley Live
San Angelo, Tx - We hear from the three musicians part of the Music for Christmastide concert, and what it means to them to come back to San Angelo for the holidays.
Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
