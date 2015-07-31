-
After 11 Years, Bryan Horner Retires from CEO Position
Police On the Lookout for Information Related to Burglary of San Angelo Dollar General Store
San Angelo Man Charged with Aggravated Assault After Allegedly Stabbing His Wife
Lunch Hour Collision on Bell Street Causes Traffic Delays
Driver Crashes Vehicle Into Utility Pole
Buffalo Soldiers Pt. 2: Cox & Mazique
Private Elijah Cox and Private Edward Mazique are two 19th century Buffalo Soldiers buried at …
Christmas Safety Toys
Dr. Michael Strayer, a physician at Neighbors Emergency Center in San Angelo, gives tips on …
SAPD Apprehend Suspect from Stabbing on West 24th Street
A 53-year-old San Angelo man is in custody in connection with an early morning stabbing on W. 24th …
Date Night Tickets on Sale Now
Tickets are on sale now for the 26th annual Date Night, themed "A Knight's Tale in the Enchanted …
Parents claim popular toy 'Hatchimals' say swear words in their sleep
Some parents are claiming some Christmas gifts are the ones being naughty this holiday season.
3 dead in Texas plane crash collision
Two small planes collided in Texas on Saturday, killing at least three people, the McKinney Police …
No. 2 Clemson joins Alabama in NCAA football championship
(CNN) -- No. 2 Clemson will meet No. 1 Alabama in college football's national championship game …
Turkey nightclub attack: 35 killed, governor says
(CNN) -- An Istanbul nightclub was attacked Sunday morning, killing 35 people and wounding 40 …
Istanbul attack: Dozens killed at Turkish nightclub, official says
At least 39 people were killed and at least 69 wounded in an attack in a nightclub early Sunday as …
Alabama wins Peach Bowl, advancing to NCAA championship game
(CNN) -- Top-ranked Alabama downed No. 4 Washington in Saturday's first college football national …
No. 1 Concho Valley Sports Moment of 2016 12/30/16
The Central-Allen Regional Semifinal drew over 19,000 to San Angelo Stadium.
No. 2 Concho Valley Sports Moment of 2016 12/29/16
The Central Bobcats went unblemished through the regular season to take home our No. 2 spot.
No. 3 Concho Valley Sports Moment of 2016 12/28/16
The Wall Lady Hawks basketball team dominated the competition all season long and took home a state…
No. 4 Concho Valley Sports Moment of 2016 12/27/16
The Angelo St. volleyball Belles earn the No. 4 spot after finally getting over the hump of the …
Rams Working to Limit Turnovers 12-27-16
Angelo State Men's Basketball is back at it this week as they gear up for a non-conference game …
Buffalo Soldiers Pt. 3
Black soldiers began arriving at Fort Concho in March 1869 and served at various times until March …
Buffalo Soldiers Pt.1
By the time Fort Concho was founded in 1867, African-Americans had served in the United States …
JCPenney Customers Help Family in Need
Earlier this month a home on Allen Street went up in flames. The family talks about their lost and …
