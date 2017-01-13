9 mins ago

The 14 Trump tweets that defined his high-stakes week

Later this week, Donald Trump will place his hand on a Bible and take the oath to become president of the United States.The stakes are higher than ever in the days leading up to the businessman becoming leader of the free world on Friday. What he'll be able to accomplish during his first months in office and who he'll have by his side as he does it could well be determined in the fallout from one of the most pivotal weeks of the Trump political era.