Trump defends executive order concerning extreme vetting

President Donald Trump insisted Sunday his travel ban on certain Muslim-majority nations would protect the United States from terrorists, after a weekend of outrage and confusion over the move.In an afternoon statement, Trump wrote the country would continue showing "compassion to those fleeing oppression.""America has always been the land of the free and home of the brave," he wrote. "We will keep it free and keep it safe, as the media knows, but refuses to say."