21 mins ago

French election: Le Pen declares candidacy, attacks globalization

Marine Le Pen, leader of France's far right National Front party, officially launched her presidential campaign Sunday with a speech attacking globalization. At a rally in Lyon, Le Pen told a crowd of thousands of supporters, "What is at stake in this election ... is whether France can still be a free nation," Le Pen said. "The divide is not between the left and right anymore but between patriots and globalists!"She attacked immigrants who want to change French society.