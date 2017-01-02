13 mins ago

Could Fed rate hikes come back to haunt Trump?

Be careful what you wish for, Mr. President.Donald Trump criticized Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen throughout the presidential campaign. He argued that Yellen and the Fed were keeping interest rates artificially low to help the chances of Trump's rival Hillary Clinton.But now that Trump is the president, the Fed could wind up pushing rates higher several times this year, next year and in 2019.