Trump defends executive order concerning extreme vetting
President Donald Trump insisted Sunday his travel ban on certain Muslim-majority nations would protect the United States from terrorists, after a weekend of outrage and confusion over the move.In an afternoon statement, Trump wrote the country would continue showing "compassion to those fleeing oppression.""America has always been the land of the free and home of the brave," he wrote. "We will keep it free and keep it safe, as the media knows, but refuses to say."
What it's like in the 7 countries on Trump's travel ban list
How many terror attacks have refugees carried out in the United States? None.
Myanmar government adviser shot dead at airport
These companies wouldn't exist if it weren't for immigrants
How Trump's travel ban affects green card holders and dual citizens
Concert For Life Continues to Grow
Dozens of supporters gathered at Angelo Bible Church for Saturday afternoon's 3rd Annual Concert …
Two Drivers Taken to Area Hospital Following Vehicle Collision
A late afternoon collision on Chadbourne Street resulted in two drivers being transported to a …
One Sent to Hospital After Bryant Accident
One person was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a two vehicle crash in San Angelo. …
'Honky Tonk Angels' Book Event
One of the top songwriters out of Nashville was in San Angelo, Friday night, and held an event for …
Pre-Trial Hearing in Capital Murder Case
More than 30 people filled a small courtroom in the Tom Green County Courthouse, Friday morning, …
Rams Fall to Javelinas at Home 01-28-17
Angelo State Rams Basketball dropped their second straight loss to Texas A&M Kingsville at the …
Chiefs basketball team loses to Lubbock High 01/27/17
The Lake View Chiefs fall to Lubbock High 58-55.
Irion County Hornets Defeat Miles 58-46 1/27/16
Irion County defeated Miles 58-46.
Irion County Lady Hornets Drop Miles 1/27/16
The Irion County Lady Hornets beat Miles 52-45 in district action.
Central's Defensive Coordinator leaves 01/26/17
Mark Chester, who has lead the Bobcats defense since 2012, departs for the same position at Seguin …
SAFD Simulation Training
The San Angelo Fire Department says keeping their men alive is their number one priority.
Texas Nursing Facilities Found To Be ‘Shamefully Poor' in Quality
AUSTIN, Texas – Nursing homes in Texas are escaping accountability for hurting residents and …
SASSR 4-H Food Challenge Draws 94 Teams
"The food challenge as a whole in our 4-H program has been around for a number of years and this is…
Jack London's Classic Tale Live on Stage!
This multi-media adventure mixes classic story telling with projected illustrations and original …
National School Choice Week: Legislative Session
One of the biggest public policy issues of 2017 will be school choice.
