French election: Le Pen declares candidacy, attacks globalization
21 mins ago

French election: Le Pen declares candidacy, attacks globalization

Marine Le Pen, leader of France's far right National Front party, officially launched her presidential campaign Sunday with a speech attacking globalization. At a rally in Lyon, Le Pen told a crowd of thousands of supporters, "What is at stake in this election ... is whether France can still be a free nation," Le Pen said. "The divide is not between the left and right anymore but between patriots and globalists!"She attacked immigrants who want to change French society.

Don't Miss

Loading...

Video Center

San Angelo

73° Clear
Weather Details
San Angelo
San Angelo

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Events

Share It

 Upload Your Photos & Videos 