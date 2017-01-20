Don't Miss
Zach Fleming Witnesses Inauguration
Friday was a big day for the country as a new president was sworn in.
ASU Students Celebrate MLK Jr.
Paintings of peace--and visions of dreams, concluded a week long schedule of Martin Luther King Jr.…
Robbery at Texas Bank in North San Angelo
UPDATE: SAPD has a suspect in custody. Identity has not yet been released, charges are pending …
SASSR AQHA Horse Show
San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo AQHA Horse Show kicks off Friday, January 20th and continues through …
Naked Magicians coming to San Angelo
Sam Klinger presents THE NAKED MAGICIANS
Trump's pick for CIA says he's open to waterboarding
President Donald Trump's pick to run the CIA, Rep. Mike Pompeo, has told Congress that he would …
London marches for 'hope not hate'
There were mothers, wives, sisters, daughters, husbands, fathers, brothers and sons; their ages …
DOJ: Hiring Kushner does not violate anti-nepotism law
The Justice Department concluded Friday that Jared Kushner serving in his father-in-law's …
Trump admin tells National Park Service to halt tweets
After the National Park Service retweeted a few messages that negatively compared the crowd sizes …
Women around the world march, protest Trump
Streets in the monumental core of downtown Washington were brought to a standstill Saturday as …
Christoval Lady Cougars hoops beats Miles 01/20/17
Christoval Lady Cougars basketball beats Miles 68-34.
Central Falls at Home to Killeen Ellison 1/20/17
The Central Bobcats fall at home to Killeen Ellison 86-44.
Wall Topples TLCA 58-31 1/20/17
The Wall Hawks stay undefeated in district play after their 58-31 win over TLCA.
Belles hoops knock off Western New Mexico 01/19/17
The Belles defeated Western New Mexico 105-52.
Rams Blow Out Western New Mexico 97-61 1/17/17
The Angelo State Rams snap their four game losing skid with a 97-61 win over Western New Mexico.
SASSR AQHA Horse Show
San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo AQHA Horse Show kicks off Friday, January 20th and continues through …
The Texas Tribune Host State Reps
The Texas Tribune will host a free, open-to-the-public lunchtime event — A Conversation with Reps. …
Local Woman Hopes To Spread Awareness Of A Rare Disorder
A San Angelo woman with a rare muscular disorder is spreading awareness and education on Moebius …
Two CHS Seniors Make All-State Band
Two seniors from the CHS Mighty Bobcat Band have earned seats in the prestigious Texas All-State …
Brenda Gunter Runs for Mayor of San Angelo
Local businesswoman Brenda Gunter will be announcing her intention to run for mayor of San Angelo …
