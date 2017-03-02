French election: Le Pen declares candidacy, attacks globalization
Marine Le Pen, leader of France's far right National Front party, officially launched her presidential campaign Sunday with a speech attacking globalization. At a rally in Lyon, Le Pen told a crowd of thousands of supporters, "What is at stake in this election ... is whether France can still be a free nation," Le Pen said. "The divide is not between the left and right anymore but between patriots and globalists!"She attacked immigrants who want to change French society.
